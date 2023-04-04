Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game between the Chicago Cubs (1-3) and Cincinnati Reds (3-1) squaring off at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the heavily favored Cubs, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.
The Cubs will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski versus the Reds and Luis Cessa.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Reds 2.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds were chosen as underdogs in 125 games last year and walked away with the win 47 times (37.6%) in those games.
- Last year, Cincinnati won 40 of 106 games when listed as at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The Reds have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Last season Cincinnati scored the 23rd-most runs in baseball (648 total, four per game).
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th across all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|April 1
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Connor Overton vs Drew Smyly
|April 4
|Cubs
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 5
|Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Marcus Stroman
|April 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
|April 10
|@ Braves
|-
|Luis Cessa vs TBA
