Predators vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) and Nashville Predators (38-30-8) face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Golden Knights defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout in their most recent game, while the Predators are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Predators (+105)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have been an underdog in 42 games this season, and won 19 (45.2%).
- Nashville has gone 13-21, a 38.2% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Predators have a 48.8% chance to win.
- Nashville has played 38 games this season that finished with over 6 goals.
Predators vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|252 (13th)
|Goals
|208 (28th)
|217 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|223 (12th)
|40 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (24th)
|41 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has gone over the total in four of its last 10 contests.
- The Predators have averaged a total of 6.1 combined goals over their last 10 games, 0.1 greater than this game's total of 6.
- In the past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 1.7 fewer goals per game than their season game average of 7.4 goals.
- The Predators have scored 208 goals this season (2.7 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 223 total goals given up (2.9 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- They have a -15 goal differential, which ranks 22nd in the league.
