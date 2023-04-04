Kevin Newman -- 1-for-4 with two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the mound, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Kevin Newman At The Plate (2022)

Newman hit .274 with 18 doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 walks.

Newman picked up a hit in 69.2% of his games last season (54 of 78), with multiple hits in 19 of those contests (24.4%).

Logging a plate appearance in 78 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.

Newman drove in a run in 18 of 78 games last season (23.1%), including six occasions when he drove in multiple runs (7.7%).

He scored a run in 25 of 78 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 37 GP 41 .267 AVG .281 .310 OBP .321 .407 SLG .340 13 XBH 9 2 HR 0 16 RBI 8 25/9 K/BB 23/7 3 SB 5 Home Away 37 GP 41 24 (64.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (73.2%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (24.4%) 14 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.8%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 11 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.1%)

