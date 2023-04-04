Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Hayden Wesneski) at 6:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)
- Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Fraley got a hit in 38 of 68 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- He homered in 12 of 68 games in 2022 (17.6%), including 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley drove in a run in 19 of 68 games last year (27.9%), with two or more RBIz in seven of those contests (10.3%).
- He scored a run in 25 of his 68 games a season ago (36.8%), with two or more runs scored six times (8.8%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.287
|AVG
|.238
|.368
|OBP
|.331
|.511
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|22/10
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|40
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (52.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (27.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Wesneski will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
- The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.18 ERA and a 0.939 WHIP, compiling a 3-2 record.
