The Cincinnati Reds and TJ Friedl, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Pirates.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

TJ Friedl At The Plate (2022)

  • Friedl hit .240 with 10 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 20 walks.
  • In 55.6% of his 72 games last season, Friedl got a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 9.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Friedl picked up an RBI in 20 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in four of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 38.9% of his games last season (28 of 72), he touched home plate at least one time, and in four (5.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 42
.297 AVG .201
.375 OBP .273
.462 SLG .418
7 XBH 16
4 HR 4
7 RBI 18
10/10 K/BB 30/10
3 SB 4
Home Away
29 GP 43
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (48.8%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (11.6%)
13 (44.8%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (34.9%)
3 (10.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.3%)
6 (20.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (32.6%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combined to allow 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Smyly will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 3.47 ERA and a 1.194 WHIP, putting together a 7-8 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.