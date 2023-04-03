The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Steer got a hit in 57.1% of his 28 games last season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those contests.

He homered in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last season (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .200 .340 OBP .273 .400 SLG .260 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)