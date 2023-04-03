Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs (1-2) visit Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) in an early-season matchup at Great American Ball Park on Monday, April 3, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -120 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds. A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Connor Overton - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Cubs won 23 out of the 51 games, or 45.1%, in which they were favored.

The Cubs had a record of 22-21, a 51.2% win rate, when they were favored by -120 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Chicago has a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs hit 86 homers on the road last season (1.1 per game).

Chicago averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .380 on the road.

The Reds came away with 47 wins in the 125 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Reds came away with a win 44 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

Cincinnati averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

The Reds averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .397 in home contests.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+230) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Curt Casali 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

