Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) and the Chicago Cubs (1-2) clashing at Great American Ball Park (on April 3) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Reds.
The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly against the Reds and Connor Overton.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 2.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds won in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last season, Cincinnati came away with a win 44 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Cincinnati had the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (648 total runs).
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Pirates
|L 5-4
|Hunter Greene vs Mitch Keller
|April 1
|Pirates
|W 6-2
|Nick Lodolo vs Rich Hill
|April 2
|Pirates
|W 3-1
|Graham Ashcraft vs Vince Velásquez
|April 3
|Cubs
|-
|Connor Overton vs Drew Smyly
|April 4
|Cubs
|-
|Luis Cessa vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 5
|Cubs
|-
|Hunter Greene vs Marcus Stroman
|April 6
|@ Phillies
|-
|Nick Lodolo vs Zack Wheeler
|April 8
|@ Phillies
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Bailey Falter
|April 9
|@ Phillies
|-
|Connor Overton vs Taijuan Walker
