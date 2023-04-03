Monday's contest features the Cincinnati Reds (2-1) and the Chicago Cubs (1-2) clashing at Great American Ball Park (on April 3) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Reds.

The Cubs will look to Drew Smyly against the Reds and Connor Overton.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 2.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds won in 47, or 37.6%, of the 125 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Cincinnati came away with a win 44 times in 117 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Cincinnati had the No. 23 offense in baseball, scoring four runs per game (648 total runs).

The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule