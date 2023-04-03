Curt Casali -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

  • Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.
  • Casali picked up at least one hit 23 times last year in 57 games played (40.4%), including multiple hits on five occasions (8.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 7.0% of his games last season (57 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Casali picked up an RBI in 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 28
.190 AVG .212
.293 OBP .337
.238 SLG .400
1 XBH 8
1 HR 4
5 RBI 12
17/9 K/BB 33/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 32
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranked 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
  • Cubs pitchers combined to give up 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
  • Smyly will make his first start of the season for the Cubs.
  • The 33-year-old southpaw started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 1 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In his 22 appearances last season he put together a 7-8 record, had a 3.47 ERA, and a 1.194 WHIP.
