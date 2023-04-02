The Cincinnati Reds and Tyler Stephenson, who went 2-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Vince Velasquez and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Stephenson reached base via a hit in 29 of 50 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 36.0% of those games (18 of them).

He homered in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), going deep in 3.3% of his trips to home plate.

In 38.0% of his 50 games a year ago, Stephenson drove in a run (19 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (22.0%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He came around to score 18 times in 50 games (36.0%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (10.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 25 .395 AVG .247 .449 OBP .298 .593 SLG .376 10 XBH 5 3 HR 3 24 RBI 11 20/7 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

