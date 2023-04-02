The 2023 campaign continues for Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (1-1) as they host Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) in an early-season contest at Great American Ball Park on Sunday, April 2. Gametime is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The favored Reds have -140 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +115. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Vince Velasquez - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Reds were favored 33 times and won 12, or 36.4%, of those games.

Last season, the Reds won three of their seven games when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 58.3% chance to win.

The Reds averaged 1.1 homers per home game last season (89 total at home).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates were victorious in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Pirates won 40 of 120 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh hit 84 homers away from home last season (one per game).

The Pirates averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .359 on the road.

Reds vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+240) Wil Myers 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+230) Jason Vosler 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200) Will Benson 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

