Sunday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (1-1) going head-to-head against the Pittsburgh Pirates (1-1) at 1:40 PM (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Reds, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Reds will look to Graham Ashcraft against the Pirates and Vince Velasquez.

Reds vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds won 12, or 36.4%, of the 33 games they played as favorites last season.

Cincinnati had a record of 3-4 when it was favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Reds.

With 648 total runs scored last season, Cincinnati ranked 23rd in the majors (four per game).

The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule