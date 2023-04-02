Buddy Hield, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Cavaliers - April 2
The Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) and the Indiana Pacers (34-44) are slated to play on Sunday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Buddy Hield is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Cavaliers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
Pacers' Last Game
In their previous game, the Pacers defeated the Thunder on Friday, 121-117. Their high scorer was T.J. McConnell with 21 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|T.J. McConnell
|21
|9
|8
|1
|0
|1
|Andrew Nembhard
|18
|3
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Bennedict Mathurin
|15
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Pacers Players to Watch
- Hield is posting 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game, making 45.4% of his shots from the field and 42.1% from 3-point range (10th in NBA), with 3.6 triples per game (third in league).
- Myles Turner is the Pacers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he produces 18 points and 1.4 assists.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 16.5 points, 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- McConnell is putting up 8.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest, making 53.6% of his shots from the floor.
- Andrew Nembhard is putting up 9.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game, making 43.8% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Andrew Nembhard
|15.6
|2.4
|6.3
|0.3
|0.1
|1.7
|T.J. McConnell
|11.5
|3.5
|6.1
|1
|0.5
|0.4
|Jordan Nwora
|14.3
|5.5
|2.4
|0.4
|0.4
|2.2
|Buddy Hield
|11
|4
|3.1
|0.9
|0.4
|2
|Aaron Nesmith
|12.4
|3.9
|2.2
|0.9
|0.6
|2.2
