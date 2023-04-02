Central Division foes square off when the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) host the Indiana Pacers (34-44) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on April 2, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

Indiana has compiled a 21-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.

The Pacers average nine more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (107).

Indiana has put together a 31-27 record in games it scores more than 107 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

At home the Pacers are better offensively, averaging 118.8 points per game, compared to 113.2 on the road. But they're not as good defensively, conceding 119.2 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.

At home the Pacers are picking up 27.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than away (26.5).

Pacers Injuries