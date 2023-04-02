Central Division rivals meet when the Cleveland Cavaliers (48-30) welcome in the Indiana Pacers (34-44) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, starting on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the teams this year.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Cavaliers vs. Pacers matchup.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSIN

BSOH and BSIN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers have a +414 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.3 points per game to rank 24th in the league and are allowing 107.0 per contest to rank first in the NBA.

The Pacers have a -240 scoring differential, falling short by 3.0 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game, 11th in the league, and are giving up 119.0 per outing to rank 29th in the NBA.

The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 2.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams allow 226 points per game combined, five points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Cleveland has compiled a 41-35-2 ATS record so far this year.

Indiana is 40-36-2 ATS this year.

Pacers and Cavaliers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 - Cavaliers +4500 +1500 -

