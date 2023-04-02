Jason Vosler -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Vince Velasquez on the hill, on April 2 at 1:40 PM ET.

Jason Vosler Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Vince Velásquez

TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jason Vosler At The Plate (2022)

Vosler hit .265 with six doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Vosler picked up at least one hit 19 times last year in 36 games played (52.8%), including multiple hits on seven occasions (19.4%).

In four of 36 games last year, he went yard (11.1%). He went deep in 3.6% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In nine of 36 games last season (25.0%), Vosler picked up an RBI, and three of those games (8.3%) included two or more RBIs.

He touched home plate in 14 of his 36 games last year.

Jason Vosler Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 19 GP 15 .250 AVG .283 .322 OBP .377 .423 SLG .522 5 XBH 6 2 HR 2 6 RBI 6 14/6 K/BB 15/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 17 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (35.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)