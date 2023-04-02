Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Vince Velasquez) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-2 with a home run) against the Pirates.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Vince Velásquez
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)
- Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
- Fraley picked up at least one hit 38 times last season in 68 games played (55.9%), including multiple hits on 14 occasions (20.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last season (68 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his plate appearances.
- Fraley drove in a run in 19 of 68 games last season (27.9%), including seven occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.3%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- He scored in 25 of 68 games last year, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|38
|.287
|AVG
|.238
|.368
|OBP
|.331
|.511
|SLG
|.434
|11
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|17
|22/10
|K/BB
|32/17
|0
|SB
|4
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|40
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (52.5%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (17.5%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (35.0%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (27.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff last season ranked 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combined to surrender 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Velasquez makes his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 30-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 3 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 3-3 record, had a 4.78 ERA, and a 1.235 WHIP.
