The Indiana Pacers, with Aaron Nesmith, take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Nesmith, in his last showing, had nine points and six rebounds in a 121-117 win over the Thunder.

In this piece we'll examine Nesmith's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Aaron Nesmith Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.0 12.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 3.9 Assists -- 1.4 2.2 PRA -- 15.2 18.5 PR 14.5 13.8 16.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 2.2



Aaron Nesmith Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Aaron Nesmith has made 3.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.2% of his team's total makes.

Nesmith is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 10.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Nesmith's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are one of the league's slowest with 98.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have given up 107 points per contest, which is the best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Cavaliers are second in the NBA, giving up 41 rebounds per game.

The Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA, allowing 23.1 assists per game.

The Cavaliers concede 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

Aaron Nesmith vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/5/2023 28 6 1 1 0 0 0 12/29/2022 28 22 2 1 2 1 0 12/16/2022 29 14 4 1 2 0 0

