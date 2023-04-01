Tyler Stephenson -- 1-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate (2022)

Stephenson hit .319 with nine doubles, six home runs and 12 walks.

Stephenson reached base via a hit in 29 of 50 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 36.0% of those games (18 of them).

He hit a home run in 12.0% of his games last season (50 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

Stephenson picked up an RBI in 19 games last year out 50 (38.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (22.0%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He touched home plate in 18 of 50 games last season, with multiple runs in five of those games.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 25 .395 AVG .247 .449 OBP .298 .593 SLG .376 10 XBH 5 3 HR 3 24 RBI 11 20/7 K/BB 27/5 0 SB 1 Home Away 23 GP 27 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (51.9%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 12 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (22.2%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (47.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (29.6%)

