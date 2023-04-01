On Saturday, Spencer Steer (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

  • Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
  • Steer picked up a base hit in 16 out of 28 games last season (57.1%), with multiple hits in four of those games (14.3%).
  • He went yard in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last year (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
13 GP 14
.222 AVG .200
.340 OBP .273
.400 SLG .260
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
5 RBI 3
15/7 K/BB 11/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 14
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Hill will start for the Pirates, his first of the season.
  • The 43-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • In his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-7 record, had a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
