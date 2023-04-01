On Saturday, Spencer Steer (coming off going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Pirates.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Steer At The Plate (2022)

Steer hit .211 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Steer picked up a base hit in 16 out of 28 games last season (57.1%), with multiple hits in four of those games (14.3%).

He went yard in two of 28 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Steer drove in a run in eight of 28 games last year (28.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

He crossed home plate safely in 10 of 28 games last year (35.7%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 13 GP 14 .222 AVG .200 .340 OBP .273 .400 SLG .260 4 XBH 3 2 HR 0 5 RBI 3 15/7 K/BB 11/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 14 GP 14 8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

