Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Rich Hill. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jose Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .152 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- In 17 of 48 games last year (35.4%) Garcia got at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (14.6%) he picked up more than one.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 48 games last season, he hit just one homer.
- Garcia drove in a run in eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 11 of 48 games last year (22.9%), he crossed the plate, including two games with multiple runs.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|29
|.123
|AVG
|.170
|.186
|OBP
|.202
|.138
|SLG
|.250
|1
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|28/5
|K/BB
|48/4
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|29
|6 (31.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (37.9%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (17.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (13.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (13.8%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates surrendered the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Hill will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 43-year-old lefty started the game and went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- In his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, putting together an 8-7 record.
