Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Pirates - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Jonathan India -- 2-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jonathan India At The Plate (2022)
- India slugged .376 while batting .246.
- India picked up a base hit in 69 out of 103 games last year (67.0%), with at least two hits in 21 of them (20.4%).
- He went yard in 10 games a year ago (out of 103 opportunities, 9.7%), going deep in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- India picked up an RBI in 29 games last year out of 103 (28.2%), including multiple RBIs in 8.7% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- In 37.9% of his games last year (39 of 103), he touched home plate at least one time, and in eight (7.8%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|52
|.246
|AVG
|.246
|.328
|OBP
|.325
|.408
|SLG
|.348
|15
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|18
|49/15
|K/BB
|45/17
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|52
|31 (60.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|38 (73.1%)
|10 (19.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (21.2%)
|19 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (38.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.8%)
|15 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (26.9%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Pirates pitching staff ranked 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.66).
- The Pirates gave up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- Hill will make his first start of the season for the Pirates.
- The 43-year-old lefty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Tampa Bay Rays.
- Over his 26 appearances last season he finished with a 4.42 ERA and a 1.295 WHIP, compiling an 8-7 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.