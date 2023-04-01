Jake Fraley -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.

Fraley got a hit 38 times last season in 68 games (55.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.6%).

He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last year (12 of 68), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley drove in a run in 19 games last year out 68 (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 25 times in 68 games (36.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 28 GP 38 .287 AVG .238 .368 OBP .331 .511 SLG .434 11 XBH 10 5 HR 7 11 RBI 17 22/10 K/BB 32/17 0 SB 4 Home Away 28 GP 40 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%) 11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%) 5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

