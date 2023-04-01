Jake Fraley -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Pirates.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake Fraley At The Plate (2022)

  • Fraley hit .259 with nine doubles, 12 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Fraley got a hit 38 times last season in 68 games (55.9%), including 14 multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last year (12 of 68), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Fraley drove in a run in 19 games last year out 68 (27.9%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.3%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score 25 times in 68 games (36.8%) last season, including six occasions when he scored more than once (8.8%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 38
.287 AVG .238
.368 OBP .331
.511 SLG .434
11 XBH 10
5 HR 7
11 RBI 17
22/10 K/BB 32/17
0 SB 4
28 GP 40
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (52.5%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (17.5%)
11 (39.3%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (35.0%)
5 (17.9%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
8 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (27.5%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Pirates pitching staff was 22nd in MLB last season with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates had the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
  • Pirates pitchers combined to give up 164 home runs (one per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Hill will start for the Pirates, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 43-year-old left-hander, started and went six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.
  • Over his 26 appearances last season he put together an 8-7 record, had a 4.42 ERA, and a 1.295 WHIP.
