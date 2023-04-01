Curt Casali is back in the lineup for the Cincinnati Reds and will face Rich Hill and the Pittsburgh Pirates April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Pirates Starter: Rich Hill

Rich Hill TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Curt Casali At The Plate (2022)

Casali hit .203 with four doubles, five home runs and 24 walks.

Casali picked up a hit in 40.4% of his games last season (23 of 57), with more than one hit in five of those games (8.8%).

He homered in four of 57 games in 2022 (7.0%), including 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Casali drove in a run in 10 of 57 games last season (17.5%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored a run in 17 of 57 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 28 .190 AVG .212 .293 OBP .337 .238 SLG .400 1 XBH 8 1 HR 4 5 RBI 12 17/9 K/BB 33/15 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 32 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (46.9%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.3%) 5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (37.5%) 1 (4.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (9.4%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.8%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)