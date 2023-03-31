Pacers vs. Thunder Injury Report Today - March 31
The Indiana Pacers (33-44) have four players on the injury report, including Myles Turner, for their matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, March 31 at 7:00 PM ET.
The Pacers' most recent game was a 149-136 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday. Bennedict Mathurin scored a team-high 29 points for the Pacers in the loss.
Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Myles Turner
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle/Back
|18
|7.5
|1.4
|Tyrese Haliburton
|PG
|Out
|Ankle
|20.7
|3.7
|10.4
|Chris Duarte
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|7.9
|2.5
|1.4
|Kendall Brown
|SG
|Out
|Tibia
|1.5
|1
|0.5
Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable (Ankle), Lindy Waters III: Questionable (Foot)
Pacers vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSOK
Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Pacers Season Insights
- The Pacers' 115.9 points per game are only 0.5 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder allow.
- Indiana is 23-14 when it scores more than 116.4 points.
- While the Pacers are putting up 115.9 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 117 a contest.
- Indiana knocks down 1.1 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.6 (sixth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.5.
- The Pacers rank 24th in the league averaging 110.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 25th, allowing 115.2 points per 100 possessions.
Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Thunder
|-3.5
|241
Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.