Opening Day will take place on Thursday, March 30 at Great American Ball Park, with Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds hosting Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Reds as -140 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Pirates +115 moneyline odds. An 8-run total is set for the matchup.

Reds vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Hunter Greene - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mitch Keller - PIT (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds were favorites in 33 games last season and won 12 (36.4%) of those contests.

The Reds had a record of 3-4 when they were favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Reds hit 89 home runs at home last season (1.1 per game).

Cincinnati had a .397 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Pirates won in 47, or 34.8%, of the 135 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Pirates won 40 of 120 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Pittsburgh averaged one home run per game when playing on the road last season (84 total in road outings).

The Pirates slugged .359 with 2.5 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 27th 5th Win NL Central +6600 - 5th

