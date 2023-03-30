Reds Injury List Today - April 7
The Cincinnati Reds' (3-2) injured list includes eight players. Their next game, a Friday, April 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies (1-5) at Citizens Bank Park, starts at 3:05 PM ET.
Reds Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Nick Senzel
|10 Day Injury List
|Toe
|-
|Luke Weaver
|15 Day Injury List
|Forearm
|-
|Justin Dunn
|60 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Tejay Antone
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Joey Votto
|10 Day Injury List
|Bicep/shoulder
|-
|Lucas Sims
|15 Day Injury List
|Back
|-
|Vladimir Gutierrez
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Tony Santillan
|15 Day Injury List
|Back
|-
Reds Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 3:05 PM
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Phillies
|-180
|+155
|PHI -1.5
|7.5
Reds vs. Cubs Player Performance - April 4
The Reds are back in action following a 12-5 loss to the Cubs on Tuesday. They were outhit 16-9 in the loss.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Luis Cessa
|SP
|5 1/3 IP, 2 R, 4 H, 2 K, 3 BB
|TJ Friedl
|CF
|2-for-2, HR, RBI
|Jason Vosler
|1B
|1-for-4, HR, RBI
|Jonathan India
|2B
|2-for-4, 2B
|Wil Myers
|RF
|1-for-2, 2 BB
|Jake Fraley
|RF
|1-for-4, RBI
