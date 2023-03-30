Predators vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (36-28-10) and Nashville Predators (37-28-8) play at PPG Paints Arena on Thursday, March 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO. The Penguins lost to the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 2-1 win against the Boston Bruins.
Predators vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and BSSO
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-200)
|Predators (+170)
|6.5
Predators Betting Insights
- This season the Predators have won 19 of the 40 games, or 47.5%, in which they've been an underdog.
- Nashville has entered six games this season as an underdog by +170 or more and is 4-2 in those contests.
- The Predators have a 37.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Nashville has played 31 games this season that ended with over 6.5 goals.
Predators vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|238 (16th)
|Goals
|201 (28th)
|242 (21st)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (12th)
|56 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|39 (24th)
|50 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|45 (12th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 games, Nashville has hit the over four times.
- The Predators total over the last 10 games is 0.5 goals fewer than the 6.5 over/under listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 6.5 goals, 1.0 goal lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators have scored 201 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the league.
- The Predators' 215 total goals allowed (3.0 per game) rank 12th in the NHL.
- Their 22nd-ranked goal differential is -14.
