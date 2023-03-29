T.J. McConnell and the rest of the Indiana Pacers will be facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 27, McConnell produced 15 points, seven assists and two steals in a 127-104 loss versus the Mavericks.

In this article we will break down McConnell's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

T.J. McConnell Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 8.2 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 3.0 3.5 Assists 7.5 5.2 6.3 PRA 23.5 16.4 21.4 PR 16.5 11.2 15.1 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.6



T.J. McConnell Insights vs. the Bucks

McConnell is responsible for taking 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.7 per game.

McConnell's opponents, the Bucks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers average the third-most possessions per game with 104.6.

The Bucks are the eighth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per game.

Giving up 44.6 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

The Bucks are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 23.4 assists per game.

Allowing 11.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

T.J. McConnell vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 30 19 3 12 1 0 1 1/27/2023 32 19 6 9 0 0 3 1/16/2023 32 29 5 9 4 0 3

