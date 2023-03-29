Pacers vs. Bucks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 29
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (33-43) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSWI.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Bucks vs. Pacers matchup.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bucks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Bucks (-11.5)
|237
|-625
|+470
|BetMGM
|Bucks (-11.5)
|237.5
|-650
|+475
|PointsBet
|Bucks (-12)
|238
|-714
|+475
|Tipico
|Bucks (-11.5)
|-
|-700
|+500
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends
- The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +327 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (eighth in the league).
- The Pacers are being outscored by 3.1 points per game, with a -231 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA), and give up 118.7 per contest (27th in league).
- These two teams score a combined 232.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
- These teams give up 231.1 points per game combined, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Milwaukee is 42-30-3 ATS this season.
- Indiana is 39-36-1 ATS this year.
Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Bucks
|+320
|+145
|-
