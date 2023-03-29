Jordan Nwora will take the court for the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Last time out, which was on March 27, Nwora produced 13 points and nine rebounds in a 127-104 loss against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll break down Nwora's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jordan Nwora Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 8.1 14.1 Rebounds 6.5 3.6 5.4 Assists 2.5 1.3 1.8 PRA 25.5 13 21.3 PR 22.5 11.7 19.5 3PM 2.5 1.3 2.2



Jordan Nwora Insights vs. the Bucks

Nwora's opponents, the Bucks, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 102.4 possessions per game, while his Pacers average 104.6 per game, third-highest among NBA teams.

The Bucks are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 112.4 points per contest.

The Bucks give up 44.6 rebounds per game, ranking 23rd in the league.

Giving up 23.4 assists per game, the Bucks are the third-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bucks are ranked sixth in the NBA, giving up 11.8 makes per contest.

Jordan Nwora vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 33 12 9 4 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.