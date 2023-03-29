The Indiana Pacers (33-43) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI

BSIN and BSWI Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pacers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 119 - Pacers 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)

Pacers (+ 11.5) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



The Bucks sport a 40-30-5 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-36-1 mark of the Pacers.

Indiana covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (48% of the time) than Indiana (50%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 23-36, while the Bucks are 50-11 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Pacers Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Indiana is 12th in the NBA on offense (115.6 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.7 points conceded).

The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.7 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Pacers are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.6). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.

Indiana attempts 58.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.5% of Indiana's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.5% are 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.