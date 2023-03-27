Pacers vs. Mavericks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 27
The Dallas Mavericks (36-39), on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, will attempt to halt a four-game losing skid when visiting the Indiana Pacers (33-42). This game is at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Mavericks vs. Pacers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Pacers vs. Mavericks Game Info
- Date: Monday, March 27, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSSW
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Mavericks Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Mavericks (-1)
|233.5
|-115
|-105
|BetMGM
|Mavericks (-1.5)
|233.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Mavericks (-1)
|233
|-115
|-105
|Tipico
|Mavericks (-1.5)
|-
|-115
|-105
Pacers vs. Mavericks Betting Trends
- The Mavericks average 113.7 points per game (17th in the league) while allowing 113.4 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +20 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers have been outscored by 2.8 points per game (posting 115.8 points per game, 11th in league, while giving up 118.6 per contest, 27th in NBA) and have a -208 scoring differential.
- The two teams combine to score 229.5 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams surrender a combined 232 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Dallas has won 27 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 48 times.
- Indiana has covered 39 times in 75 games with a spread this year.
Pacers and Mavericks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Mavericks
|+6000
|+2500
|+105
