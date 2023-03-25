The Indiana Pacers (33-41) are dealing with two players on the injury report heading into a Saturday, March 25 game against the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) at State Farm Arena, which tips at 5:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' most recent contest was a 120-95 loss to the Celtics on Friday. Myles Turner's team-leading 20 points paced the Pacers in the losing effort.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Myles Turner C Out Back 18.0 7.5 1.4 Kendall Brown SG Out Tibia 1.5 1.0 0.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee), Jalen Johnson: Out (Hamstring)

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSIN

Pacers Season Insights

The Pacers score an average of 115.6 points per game, only 2.0 fewer points than the 117.6 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Indiana is 21-11 when it scores more than 117.6 points.

The Pacers have played better offensively in their last 10 games, tallying 120.2 points per contest, 4.6 more than their season average of 115.6.

Indiana makes 13.6 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc (14th in NBA). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 12.4 per game at 37.1%.

The Pacers' 110.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 24th in the NBA, and the 114.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 23rd in the league.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -9 244.5

