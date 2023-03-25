On Saturday, March 25, 2023, the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) take on the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at 5:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSIN.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pacers matchup in this article.

Pacers vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Saturday, March 25, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Pacers vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks have a +3 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fourth in the league) and allowing 117.6 (23rd in the NBA).

The Pacers have a -195 scoring differential, falling short by 2.6 points per game. They're putting up 115.6 points per game, 12th in the league, and are allowing 118.2 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These two teams average a combined 233.2 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to average 235.8 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than this contest's total.

Atlanta has compiled a 32-38-3 record against the spread this season.

Indiana has put together a 39-34-1 record against the spread this season.

Pacers and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 +2200 Hawks +30000 +8000 -134

