The Indiana Pacers (33-40), on Friday, March 24, 2023 at TD Garden, face the Boston Celtics (50-23). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSIN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game (scoring 117.8 points per game to rank third in the league while allowing 112.2 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +409 scoring differential overall.

The Pacers are being outscored by 2.3 points per game, with a -170 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.9 points per game (12th in NBA), and give up 118.2 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams are scoring 233.7 points per game between them, 0.8 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams surrender 230.4 points per game combined, 4.1 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Indiana is 39-33-1 ATS this year.

Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +100000 +90000 +1600 Celtics +340 +155 -

