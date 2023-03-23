Predators vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Seattle Kraken (39-24-7) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they take on the Nashville Predators (35-26-8) on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.
Predators vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-130)
|Predators (+110)
|6
Predators Betting Insights
- The Predators have won 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Nashville has a record of 11-15 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Predators.
- Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 35 of 69 games this season.
Predators vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|245 (6th)
|Goals
|194 (28th)
|224 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|203 (12th)
|39 (23rd)
|Power Play Goals
|38 (24th)
|52 (23rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|42 (12th)
Predators Advanced Stats
- Nashville has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.
- The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 6.7 goals, one goal lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Predators have scored 194 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.
- The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 203 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.
- Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -9.
