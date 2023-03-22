Pacers vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven straight home games. The Raptors are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.
Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: BSIN and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Raptors
|-8.5
|234.5
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 33 of 72 games this season.
- The average total for Indiana's games this season is 234.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Indiana has a 38-34-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have come away with 22 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Indiana has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Raptors
|23
|31.9%
|112.9
|228.7
|112.1
|230.4
|223.9
|Pacers
|33
|45.8%
|115.8
|228.7
|118.3
|230.4
|232.8
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Seven of the Pacers' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 21-15-0 record) than on the road (.472, 17-19-0).
- The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up.
- When it scores more than 112.1 points, Indiana is 27-15 against the spread and 26-16 overall.
Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Raptors
|37-35
|4-4
|40-32
|Pacers
|38-34
|7-3
|36-36
Pacers vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Raptors
|Pacers
|112.9
|115.8
|21
|12
|15-5
|27-15
|15-5
|26-16
|112.1
|118.3
|5
|27
|31-16
|13-6
|31-16
|13-6
