Myles Turner Player Prop Bets: Pacers vs. Raptors - March 22
The Indiana Pacers, Myles Turner included, take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Turner's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Raptors
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|17.5
|18.0
|20.0
|Rebounds
|6.5
|7.6
|5.5
|Assists
|--
|1.4
|2.0
|PRA
|26.5
|27
|27.5
|PR
|24.5
|25.6
|25.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|1.4
Myles Turner Insights vs. the Raptors
- This season, he's put up 11.0% of the Pacers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.9 per contest.
- This season, he's accounted for 9.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.
- Turner's Pacers average 104.7 possessions per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams, while the Raptors are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- The Raptors are the fifth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.1 points per contest.
- Allowing 42.3 rebounds per contest, the Raptors are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Raptors have conceded 26.2 per contest, 25th in the league.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Raptors have given up 12.2 makes per game, 13th in the league.
Myles Turner vs. the Raptors
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/2/2023
|31
|18
|10
|1
|0
|2
|0
|11/12/2022
|27
|19
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
