The Charlotte 49ers (21-14) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) meet at Ocean Center on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The game has no set line.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Colonels Betting Records & Stats

A total of 11 of the Colonels' 27 games with a set total have hit the over (40.7%).

So far this year, Eastern Kentucky has put together a 17-10-0 record against the spread.

Charlotte (17-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 56.7% of the time, 6.3% less often than Eastern Kentucky (17-10-0) this season.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charlotte 66.8 145.7 62.4 136 129.3 Eastern Kentucky 78.9 145.7 73.6 136 148.7

Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends

Eastern Kentucky has gone 6-4 over its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

Four of the Colonels' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Colonels put up 16.5 more points per game (78.9) than the 49ers allow (62.4).

When it scores more than 62.4 points, Eastern Kentucky is 11-7 against the spread and 16-7 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Charlotte vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charlotte 17-13-0 13-17-0 Eastern Kentucky 17-10-0 11-16-0

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Home/Away Splits

Charlotte Eastern Kentucky 11-4 Home Record 14-2 5-8 Away Record 5-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 70.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 64.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.