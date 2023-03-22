Wednesday's contest features the Charlotte 49ers (21-14) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (23-13) clashing at Ocean Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for Charlotte according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on March 22.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 70, Eastern Kentucky 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Charlotte

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-2.5)

Charlotte (-2.5) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Charlotte has gone 17-13-0 against the spread, while Eastern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 17-10-0. The 49ers have a 13-17-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Colonels have a record of 11-16-0 when it comes to hitting the over. In the past 10 contests, Charlotte is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall while Eastern Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 78.9 points per game (26th in college basketball) while giving up 73.6 per contest (279th in college basketball). They have a +192 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The 37.0 rebounds per game Eastern Kentucky accumulates rank seventh in the country, 3.2 more than the 33.8 its opponents collect.

Eastern Kentucky knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.3. It shoots 34.1% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.7%.

Eastern Kentucky has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.7 per game (158th in college basketball) while forcing 14.1 (40th in college basketball).

