Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 20
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) play at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports. The matchup has no set line.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Colonels Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 11 of the Colonels' 27 games with a set total have hit the over (40.7%).
- Eastern Kentucky is 17-10-0 against the spread this season.
- Indiana State sports a 22-9-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 17-10-0 mark of Eastern Kentucky.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana State
|79.1
|156.9
|69.1
|141.3
|146.2
|Eastern Kentucky
|77.8
|156.9
|72.2
|141.3
|148.7
Additional Eastern Kentucky Insights & Trends
- Eastern Kentucky has gone 6-4 in its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of the Colonels' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- The Colonels put up 8.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Sycamores give up (69.1).
- When it scores more than 69.1 points, Eastern Kentucky is 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.
Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana State
|22-9-0
|15-16-0
|Eastern Kentucky
|17-10-0
|11-16-0
Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Home/Away Splits
|Indiana State
|Eastern Kentucky
|11-4
|Home Record
|14-2
|7-6
|Away Record
|5-10
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|9-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|80.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.6
|77.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.7
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
