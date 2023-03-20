Monday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 76-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Indiana State squad securing the victory. Game time is at 12:00 PM ET on March 20.

There is no line set for the game.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Monday, March 20, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 76, Eastern Kentucky 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-6.3)

Indiana State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Indiana State is 22-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Eastern Kentucky's 17-10-0 ATS record. The Sycamores have a 15-16-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Colonels have a record of 11-16-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Indiana State is 9-1 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its past 10 contests, while Eastern Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights

The Colonels put up 77.8 points per game (38th in college basketball) while giving up 72.2 per outing (246th in college basketball). They have a +189 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.6 points per game.

The 37.0 rebounds per game Eastern Kentucky accumulates rank seventh in the country, 3.4 more than the 33.6 its opponents collect.

Eastern Kentucky hits 8.5 three-pointers per game (59th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.1 on average.

Eastern Kentucky has committed 11.8 turnovers per game (173rd in college basketball), 2.0 fewer than the 13.8 it forces (54th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.