The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) play the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) at 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 on FloSports.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Eastern Kentucky vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

FloSports Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Colonels are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Sycamores allow to opponents.

Eastern Kentucky has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Colonels are the seventh ranked rebounding team in the country, the Sycamores rank 193rd.

The Colonels score 77.8 points per game, 8.7 more points than the 69.1 the Sycamores allow.

Eastern Kentucky is 13-5 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Eastern Kentucky has performed better when playing at home this season, putting up 86.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game on the road.

In home games, the Colonels are giving up 5.8 fewer points per game (69.1) than in road games (74.9).

In terms of three-pointers, Eastern Kentucky has fared better in home games this year, making 10.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 31.5% three-point percentage away from home.

Eastern Kentucky Schedule