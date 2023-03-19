Having won three in a row, the New York Rangers welcome in the Nashville Predators on Sunday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO as the Rangers and the Predators play.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Predators vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/12/2022 Predators Rangers 2-1 NAS

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 2.9 goals per game (193 in total), 11th in the NHL.

The Predators' 187 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 28th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Predators have earned 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Defensively, the Predators have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.1 goals per game (21 total) during that stretch.

Predators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Roman Josi 67 18 41 59 29 24 - Matt Duchene 66 19 32 51 57 33 53.1% Tyson Barrie 70 11 35 46 37 27 - Filip Forsberg 50 19 23 42 29 34 0% Thomas Novak 36 13 17 30 7 14 41.4%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, allowing 189 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Rangers' 228 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 11th in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Rangers are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 35 goals over that time.

Rangers Key Players