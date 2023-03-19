Morehead State vs. UAB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 19
The UAB Blazers (26-9) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Morehead State matchup in this article.
Morehead State vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
Morehead State vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|Morehead State Moneyline
Morehead State vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Morehead State has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.
- The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 15-point underdogs.
- UAB has compiled a 14-17-2 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, 22 out of the Blazers' 33 games have hit the over.
