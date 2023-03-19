The UAB Blazers (26-9) look to build on a seven-game home winning streak when hosting the Morehead State Eagles (22-11) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Morehead State vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Morehead State Stats Insights

The Eagles have shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.

This season, Morehead State has an 18-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.4% from the field.

The Eagles are the 118th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at fifth.

The Eagles put up an average of 70.2 points per game, just 0.3 fewer points than the 70.5 the Blazers give up to opponents.

Morehead State has a 21-7 record when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Morehead State Home & Away Comparison

Morehead State scores 77.3 points per game at home, and 63.8 away.

At home, the Eagles give up 61.8 points per game. Away, they concede 70.9.

Morehead State knocks down more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (7.2). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37%) than on the road (34.1%).

Morehead State Schedule