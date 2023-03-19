Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Kentucky's Last Game

In its previous game, Kentucky beat Providence on Friday, 61-53. Its top scorer was Antonio Reeves with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 0 0 0 5 Jacob Toppin 18 6 2 0 1 0 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 25 2 3 2 0

Kansas State's Last Game

Kansas State was victorious in its most recent game versus Montana State, 77-65, on Friday. Keyontae Johnson led the way with 18 points, plus eight boards and three assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 18 8 3 0 1 0 Markquis Nowell 17 6 14 3 0 3 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 13 1 0 1 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe posts 16.2 points and 13.5 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.6 assists, shooting 55.8% from the field.

Jacob Toppin is putting up 12.7 points, 2.2 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Cason Wallace paces the Kentucky Wildcats at 4.3 assists per contest, while also putting up 3.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Reeves is averaging 14.6 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Chris Livingston is posting 6.2 points, 0.7 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is averaging a team-high 7.8 assists per contest. And he is delivering 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the floor and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.4 triples per game.

Johnson is posting team highs in points (17.7 per game) and rebounds (7.1). And he is contributing 2.2 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin is posting 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, making 49.2% of his shots from the field.

Desi Sills is posting 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest, making 44.3% of his shots from the field.

Cam Carter is averaging 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 37.2% of his shots from the floor and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per contest.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.8 13.3 1.8 1.7 1.3 0 Jacob Toppin 14.9 7.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 1.1 Cason Wallace 9.6 3.1 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.4 Antonio Reeves 18.5 2 0.8 0.5 0.1 2.7 Chris Livingston 8.2 6.9 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)