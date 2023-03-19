Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats square off against the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kentucky defeated Providence on Friday, 61-53. Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed zero assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 0 0 0 5 Jacob Toppin 18 6 2 0 1 0 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 25 2 3 2 0

Kansas State's Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Kansas State defeated Montana State 77-65. With 18 points, Keyontae Johnson was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 18 8 3 0 1 0 Markquis Nowell 17 6 14 3 0 3 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 13 1 0 1 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe is tops on the Kentucky Wildcats with 16.2 points per game and 13.5 rebounds (first in the country), while also putting up 1.6 assists.

Jacob Toppin averages 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 47% from the field.

Cason Wallace leads the Kentucky Wildcats at 4.3 assists per contest, while also averaging 3.5 rebounds and 11.4 points.

Reeves puts up 14.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Livingston puts up 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 43.3% from the floor.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell is averaging a team-leading 7.8 assists per game. And he is delivering 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds, making 38.3% of his shots from the field and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 triples per game.

Johnson is averaging team highs in points (17.7 per game) and rebounds (7.1). And he is contributing 2.2 assists, making 51.9% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per contest.

The Kansas State Wildcats get 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

Desi Sills gets the Kansas State Wildcats 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cam Carter gets the Kansas State Wildcats 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.8 13.3 1.8 1.7 1.3 0 Jacob Toppin 14.9 7.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 1.1 Cason Wallace 9.6 3.1 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.4 Antonio Reeves 18.5 2 0.8 0.5 0.1 2.7 Chris Livingston 8.2 6.9 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)