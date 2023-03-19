Oscar Tshiebwe and Markquis Nowell are two players to watch on Sunday at 2:40 PM ET, when the Kentucky Wildcats match up with the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Greensboro Coliseum.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Kansas State

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Arena: Greensboro Coliseum

Greensboro Coliseum Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina TV: CBS

Kentucky's Last Game

In its previous game, Kentucky defeated Providence on Friday, 61-53. Antonio Reeves scored a team-high 22 points (and contributed zero assists and three rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Antonio Reeves 22 3 0 0 0 5 Jacob Toppin 18 6 2 0 1 0 Oscar Tshiebwe 8 25 2 3 2 0

Kansas State's Last Game

In its most recent game, Kansas State beat Montana State on Friday, 77-65. Its leading scorer was Keyontae Johnson with 18 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keyontae Johnson 18 8 3 0 1 0 Markquis Nowell 17 6 14 3 0 3 Nae'Qwan Tomlin 13 1 0 1 1 0

Kentucky Players to Watch

Tshiebwe leads his team in both points (16.2) and rebounds (13.5) per contest, and also puts up 1.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.6 steals and 1 block.

Jacob Toppin averages 12.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Cason Wallace is tops on his team in assists per contest (4.3), and also averages 11.4 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Reeves is averaging 14.6 points, 1.1 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Chris Livingston averages 6.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.4 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kansas State Players to Watch

Nowell paces the Kansas State Wildcats in assists (7.8 per game), and posts 16.8 points and 3.6 rebounds. He also delivers 2.4 steals (10th in the nation) and 0.1 blocked shots.

Johnson is No. 1 on the Kansas State Wildcats in scoring (17.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.1), and produces 2.2 assists. He also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Kansas State Wildcats receive 10.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Nae'Qwan Tomlin.

The Kansas State Wildcats receive 8.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from Desi Sills.

Cam Carter gets the Kansas State Wildcats 6.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Kentucky Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Oscar Tshiebwe 16.8 13.3 1.8 1.7 1.3 0 Jacob Toppin 14.9 7.8 2.5 0.6 0.3 1.1 Cason Wallace 9.6 3.1 5.4 1.7 0.4 0.4 Antonio Reeves 18.5 2 0.8 0.5 0.1 2.7 Chris Livingston 8.2 6.9 1.1 0.5 0.5 0.6

Kansas State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)